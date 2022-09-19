Police held 37 criminals including 11 drug peddlers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have apprehended 37 criminals including 11 drug peddlers and recovered drugs, valuable and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Aabpara police team arrested two accused Shahzad and Fayyaz for having one 30 bore pistol and ammunition while Kohsar police nabbed a drug peddler namely Hamza and recovered 1115 gram heroin from his possession.

Pulghran police arrested five drug peddler namely Jameel, Shakir Iqbal, Waqas, Akber, Zahid and recovered 20 liters alcohol, 2430 gram hashish, 1250 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol from their possession.

Likewise, Tarnol police arrested Rizwan and Rahim Khan and recovered 1250 gram heroin, 1250 hashish and 102 gram ice from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested a drug peddler identified as Shahbaz Ashraf and recovered 1135 gram hashish from his possession.

Koral police arrested four accused namely Shahid Noor, Abdul Aziz, Kashif Khan and Fayyaz for having 1425 gram hashish and three 30 bore pistols.

Similarly, Kirpa police arrested accused Atif involved in selling petroleum products illegally while Lohi Bher police arrested Abdul Manan and Shaukat for having one 30 bore pistol and one rifle.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Mohsin Ali and recovered 30 bore pistol from his possession another accused Nazakat was held for having stolen valuable.

Moreover, Noon police team arrested Ghulam Ghaznfar and recovered 1030 gram hashish from his possession, while two other accused Akber Shah and Masta Khan were nabbed for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During a special crackdown against outlaws, Islamabad police teams arrested 14 proclaimed offenders.