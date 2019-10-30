Police held 42 proclaimed offenders, seize 53 kg heroin in Abbotabad

(@imziishan)

The Abbotabad district police have rounded up 42 proclaimed offenders, 46 judicial absconders, seized over 53 kilogram heroin and 153 kg hashish during various crackdowns in last one month

Spokesman district police, in monthly report issued here Wednesday stated that the police have also seized 906 bottle liquor, over 12 kilogram opium, 42 gram ice and registered 110 cases against the narco dealers during the same period.

The accused arrested were required to the district police in various offences like murders, attempt to murders, dacoities, robberies and other serious nature crimes, he added.

The crackdown against the anti social elements would continue till the elimination of the last criminal, he said.