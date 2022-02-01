Police held 42 professional beggars

The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against professional beggars held arrested 42 professional beggars who not only affected traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also created fear of accidents

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against professional beggars held arrested 42 professional beggars who not only affected traffic flow by standing on various highways and intersections but also created fear of accidents.

According to details, on the orders of SSP Operations Wasim Riaz, the Beggar Squad comprising Assistant sub-Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Asif and ASI Matiullah along with their respective teams took action against professional beggars and arrested 42 beggars and detained them in different police stations of Rawalpindi city.

On the occasion, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz said that the special beggar squad was working hard to end this menace. "Professional beggars stand on various highways and intersections of Rawalpindi city and not only affect the flow of traffic but also create fear of accidents, so the public is requested to discourage such factors," he added. As the society would improve and the traffic flow would also improve, he said