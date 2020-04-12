Police held 48 persons in violation of lockdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday arrested 48 persons for violating the orders of Punjab government of lockdown in wake of pandemic coronavirus.

According to police spokesman, police has arrested 48 persons those who were not observing the law and committing the violation of the orders from different areas of the city.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preventive measures to fight against coronovirus.