Police Held 483 Outlaws, Recovered Valuables Worth Rs 123.44 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Tarnol police station teams have arrested 483 accused including those involved in numerous criminal activities during the last four months and recovered valuables worth 123.44 million from their possession.
Following the special directions of Islamabad capital city police officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all zonal DPOs and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crimes and recover the looted items, a public relations officer on Sunday.
Following these directions, Tarnol police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 483 criminals, 49 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last four months. Police teams also recovered valuables worth 123.44 million rupees from their possession, he added.
He said that the Tarnol police team also arrested notorious gangs involved in blind murder and numerous snatching activities. Similarly, the Tarnol police submitted the challan of 495 cases to the relevant courts after completing the investigation on merit and transparency.
During this period the police teams recovered 12 stolen vehicles, 13 stolen motorbikes, mobile phones and laptops. The police team also recovered 17 pistols and two Kalashnikovs with ammunition.
Moreover, 66,996 grams of heroin and 38,141 grams of hashish were also recovered. The police teams also arrested 47 professional beggars and their handlers.
Senior police officers appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to maintain peace.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina
FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, 4kg drugs recovered6 minutes ago
-
Aleem Khan asks people to vote for ‘lion’ & ‘eagle’ on Feb 816 minutes ago
-
6 dacoits arrested, illicit weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
Qasim Ali wins gold medal in the 71st National Bodybuilding Championship16 minutes ago
-
6 people killed in road accidents in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
‘Malicious campaign’ against top judiciary being probed as per law: Solangi26 minutes ago
-
Gas explosion leaves two injured36 minutes ago
-
Minister assures APNS clearing print media dues36 minutes ago
-
6 stolen motorcycle recovered36 minutes ago
-
ECP releases summary of polling stations for elections 202446 minutes ago
-
Shepherd with 3 buffaloes killed in road accident46 minutes ago
-
Muzaffar Warsi remembered on his 13th death anniversary46 minutes ago