Police Held 483 Outlaws, Recovered Valuables Worth Rs 123.44 Mln

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) Tarnol police station teams have arrested 483 accused including those involved in numerous criminal activities during the last four months and recovered valuables worth 123.44 million from their possession.

Following the special directions of Islamabad capital city police officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to all zonal DPOs and police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crimes and recover the looted items, a public relations officer on Sunday.

Following these directions, Tarnol police teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 483 criminals, 49 absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last four months. Police teams also recovered valuables worth 123.44 million rupees from their possession, he added.

He said that the Tarnol police team also arrested notorious gangs involved in blind murder and numerous snatching activities. Similarly, the Tarnol police submitted the challan of 495 cases to the relevant courts after completing the investigation on merit and transparency.

During this period the police teams recovered 12 stolen vehicles, 13 stolen motorbikes, mobile phones and laptops. The police team also recovered 17 pistols and two Kalashnikovs with ammunition.

Moreover, 66,996 grams of heroin and 38,141 grams of hashish were also recovered. The police teams also arrested 47 professional beggars and their handlers.

Senior police officers appreciated this overall performance adding that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to maintain peace.

