Police held 5 gamblers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :In a crackdown against the anti social elements, police have arrested five alleged gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting Rs 4240, two mobile phones and other valuables items from their possession.

A police informed here on Wednesday that Civil Line Police while acting on a tip off, apprehended the gamblers identified as Khadum, Sajjid, Maqsood, Fareed and Zahid when they were busy in activities of gambling.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them under gambling act.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team in arresting the gamblers adding that strict action must be taken against such anti social elements who were violating rule of law.