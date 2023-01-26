Police held 50 suspects, 2,386 liters liquor recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :District Police in a crackdown against anti social elements, have apprehended 50 suspects and recovered 2,386 liters liquor from their possession here on Thursday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that following the directions of the senior police officials, the police parties of several police stations among them were PS Chani Goth, PS Hasilpur, PS Yazman, PS Dhor Kot, PS Sadar, PS Cant, PS Baghdadul Jadid and others raided dens and illegal liquor factories detected in areas lying within their jurisdiction and apprehended 50 suspects.

He said that the police have recovered 2,386 liters liquor from the possession of the accused. The police have registered separate cases against the suspects, respectively. Further probe was in process.