Police held 6 drug peddlers, gutka, opium, vehicle, motorcycles recovered

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :District police in its continued drive against Narcotics and criminals on Sunday arrested six drug peddlers and recovered gutka, opium, charas, Suzuki pickup and two motorcycles from their possession.

On the directives of SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi, SHO Police station Diplo with his team carried out a drive in his jurisdiction arrested two accused identified as Waseem s/o Anwer Khan, Sultan s/o Muhammad Hassan Pathan and recovered 11000 packets of safina gutka and impounded Suzuki pickup. In another drive Incharge CIA police conducted a raid in the limits of Mithi police station and held two suspects Mashooq Ali and Anwer Ali Junejo and seized 1100 packets of safina gutka and motorcycle.

Meanwhile SHO Model police station Mithi conducting a raid arrested an accused Lachman singh s/o Waljo Thaakur and recovered 80 gram opium from his possession. On other hand SHO Kaloi police station also arrested a suspect Abdul Razaque s/o Muhammad Lund and recovered 90 gram charas and a motorcycle from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against suspects under Narcotics substance control Act at Mithi, Diplo and kaloi police stations.