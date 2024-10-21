Police held 6241 POs, 6190 court absconders current year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 6241 proclaimed offenders and 6190 court absconders during the current year.

According to a police spokesperson here Monday, 1420 proclaimed offenders of A-category and 4821 of B-category were nabbed and sent behind bars.

The police teams also held 315 A-category and 5875 B-category court absconders during the year.

Meanwhile, CPO hailed the performance of the police teams and directed them to continue crackdown against criminals.