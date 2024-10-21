Police Held 6241 POs, 6190 Court Absconders Current Year
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The district police arrested 6241 proclaimed offenders and 6190 court absconders during the current year.
According to a police spokesperson here Monday, 1420 proclaimed offenders of A-category and 4821 of B-category were nabbed and sent behind bars.
The police teams also held 315 A-category and 5875 B-category court absconders during the year.
Meanwhile, CPO hailed the performance of the police teams and directed them to continue crackdown against criminals.
