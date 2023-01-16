UrduPoint.com

Police Held 7 During Operation Against Illegal Arm Holders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 05:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Police arrested seven illegal arms holders with weapons and ammunition during a crackdown, a police spokesman said on Monday.

Bani and Taxila Police arrested Muhammad Khan and Muhammad Yasin with 30-bore pistols.

Similarly, Saddar Wah Police recovered a 9-mm pistol from Ahmed Hassan, and Dhamyal Police a 30-bore pistol each from Asad, Haider Sultan, and Faisal Iqbal.

On the other hand, Kahuta Police held Chan Mehboob for possessing a 12-bore rifle.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of the police teams and expressed their resolve to continue the crackdown against illegal arms holders.

