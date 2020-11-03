Police held 95 drug peddlers, huge quantity of drugs seized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The police in their massive crackdown against drug peddlers Tuesday arrested 95 accused besides recovering 51 kg of Charas, 500 grams of heroin, 331 liter of liquor and 23 bottles of liquor during last two days.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal police held 23 drug peddlers and recovered 9.6 kgs of Charas, 77 liter liquor from their possession.

Potohar police during their crackdown arrested 52 accused and recovered 30.6 kgs grams of Charas, 500 grams of heroin, 215 liter of liquor from their custody.

Saddar police netted 20 outlaws and recovered 11.6 kg charas, 40 liter of liquor .

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis directed the official concerned to accelerate the ongoing operation and made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of innocent people.

He said the police were committed to protect citizens' lives and property and in that regard no stone would be left unturned.