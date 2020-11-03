UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held 95 Drug Peddlers, Huge Quantity Of Drugs Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Police held 95 drug peddlers, huge quantity of drugs seized

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The police in their massive crackdown against drug peddlers Tuesday arrested 95 accused besides recovering 51 kg of Charas, 500 grams of heroin, 331 liter of liquor and 23 bottles of liquor during last two days.

According to a police spokesman, Rawal police held 23 drug peddlers and recovered 9.6 kgs of Charas, 77 liter liquor from their possession.

Potohar police during their crackdown arrested 52 accused and recovered 30.6 kgs grams of Charas, 500 grams of heroin, 215 liter of liquor from their custody.

Saddar police netted 20 outlaws and recovered 11.6 kg charas, 40 liter of liquor .

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis directed the official concerned to accelerate the ongoing operation and made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity and playing with the lives of innocent people.

He said the police were committed to protect citizens' lives and property and in that regard no stone would be left unturned.

Related Topics

Police Kyrgystani Som From

Recent Stories

Iqra Aziz gets inspiration from woman assistant co ..

11 minutes ago

Flag reflects concepts of unity, adherence to Unio ..

33 minutes ago

Flag Day highlights solidarity, compassion of Emir ..

34 minutes ago

Javid Afridi gifts shawl, jersy and traditional tu ..

39 minutes ago

Global Partnership Series explores avenues of UAE- ..

49 minutes ago

Zimbabwe set target of 279 runs for Pakistan to ch ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.