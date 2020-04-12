UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held A Drug Peddler, Recovered 1.7kg Drug

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 08:10 PM

Police held a drug peddler, recovered 1.7kg drug

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.7 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action Rawat Police arrested Adnan Tariq and recovered 1.7 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act against him while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal businesses.

Related Topics

Police Business Drugs Sunday From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince opens COVID-19 screening cen ..

1 hour ago

UAE Football Association extends suspension of foo ..

2 hours ago

MoHRE reviewing labour relations with countries no ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi School of Government, Haykal Media sign ..

3 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah participates in UFI online ses ..

3 hours ago

Dependence on financial success alone leads to lon ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.