Police held a drug peddler, recovered 1.7kg drug

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.7 kg drug from his possession here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, during a course of action Rawat Police arrested Adnan Tariq and recovered 1.7 kg drugs from his custody.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act against him while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

He made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in these illegal businesses.