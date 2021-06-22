UrduPoint.com
Police Held A Man On Charges Of Stealing Goods From Hospital

Police have arrested a man involved in stealing goods of doctors,nurses and para medical staff at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and recovered stolen mobile phone,cash from his possession, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday

During course of action Waris Khan held a man identified as Ali Raza who was involved in stealing the equipment of doctors and nurses and goods in Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

The stolen laptop, mobile phone,USB, cash and other valuables items were recovered from his custody.

Police used modern technology in tracing the accused and arrested him.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of wardmaster Ashfaq Ahmed.

SP Rawal Division commended police team adding, stern action would be taken against anti- social elements.

