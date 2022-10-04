UrduPoint.com

Police Held Accused For Hurling Threats To Kill Anti -dengue Workers

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Police held accused for hurling threats to kill anti -dengue workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man for hurling threats to kill to anti-dengue team working in Dhamyal area and also showed resistance here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Dhamyal Police arrested the accused identified as Shahid Hasnain for putting resistance to anti dengue team.

Dhamyal police registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema appreciated the Dhamyal police for arresting the accused adding that strict action will be taken who were involved in creating hindrance in official work.

No one would be allowed to violate rule of law. Strict action will be taken against such elements without any discrimination, he added. CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Man Progress Saddar

Recent Stories

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

Belgium has lot to offer, envoy tells LCCI

36 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branc ..

Maryam Nawaz gets passport from LHC judicial branch

1 hour ago
 EU announces to substantially scale-up its assista ..

EU announces to substantially scale-up its assistance to flood affected people i ..

1 hour ago
 Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on ..

Labour Party Deputy Leader Angela Rayner calls on PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood ..

PTCL Group, Akhuwat deliver food packages to flood-affected communities in Baloc ..

3 hours ago
 PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside ..

PML-N leaders don't like to put their feet outside power corridors: Aitzaz

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.