Police held accused for hurling threats to kill anti -dengue workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man for hurling threats to kill to anti-dengue team working in Dhamyal area and also showed resistance here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Dhamyal Police arrested the accused identified as Shahid Hasnain for putting resistance to anti dengue team.

Dhamyal police registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema appreciated the Dhamyal police for arresting the accused adding that strict action will be taken who were involved in creating hindrance in official work.

No one would be allowed to violate rule of law. Strict action will be taken against such elements without any discrimination, he added. CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari has taken notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.