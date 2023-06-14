Police held accused passing false information

Police claimed to have arrested a man for passing false information before the Cantt Police Station

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a man for passing false information before the Cantt Police Station.

According to the police, Jabran made a call to Police Helpline Rescue 15 that some five unidentified armed dacoits managed to take away his car on gunpoint.

The Cantt Police immediately reached the spot, According to the initial investigation, it was found that the vehicle was on installments which the owner asked to back over nonpayment.

After that, the accused made a wrong call to the police.

SP Potohar said that bogus calls were intolerable and termed it as a major crime.

He said that strict action will be taken against those who found in mischievous activities.