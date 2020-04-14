Police held alleged proclaimed offender

UrduPoint.com
Tue 14th April 2020 | 09:09 PM

The Kulachi police have arrested an alleged proclaimed offender wanted by police for the last thirty years, police control in Dera confirmed the arrest

DERA M ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Kulachi police have arrested an alleged proclaimed offender wanted by police for the last thirty years, police control in Dera confirmed the arrest.

The police on secret information raided a house owned by Tahir Khan in Takwarah village and arrested one Sikander Khan wanted to police in an alleged murder case since May 9, 1989.

Since then the alleged murder at large after committing the crime. The police also recovered an unlicensed rifle with 50 cartridges from the possession of Tahir Khan house who sheltered alleged accused Sikander Khan.

