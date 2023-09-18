Open Menu

Police Held Consignment Of Illegal Weapons

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Police held consignment of illegal weapons

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The City police on Monday foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of arms and seized a consignment of illegal weapons from the Nothiya area here in Saddar.

According to Police the raid was conducted on a tip-off in the Nothiya area and recovered 82 pistols, 57 twelve-bore rifles and thousands of cartridges of various bores.

Police arrested two suspects during the operation and started the investigation after registering an FIR.

