UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Dacoit After Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police held dacoit after encounter

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A dacoit was arrested in exchange of fire with police personnel in the jurisdiction of Sadiqadab Police station, informed a police spokesman, According to him, a Police party during routine snap checking on on Noora road stopped a motorbike; on seeing Police they opened indiscriminate firing on Police.

During the scuffle one of the dacoit namely Sher Afghan was held by Police in injured condition while other managed to escape from the scene.

Police have Cordon off the area and was conducting raids for remaining suspect.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) has appreciated the performance of police and said there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of dacoities.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Afghanistan Fire Police Exchange Road From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange lists Zee Stores on ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai Culture seeks to transform libraries into cr ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler forms Board of Trustees of UoS

52 minutes ago

EPAA distributes 4,700 seedlings to government dep ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product inventory drops 4%, led by mi ..

1 hour ago

PITB, KPITB & Partner Universities from KP sign Ag ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.