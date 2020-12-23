Police held dacoit after encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :A dacoit was arrested in exchange of fire with police personnel in the jurisdiction of Sadiqadab Police station, informed a police spokesman, According to him, a Police party during routine snap checking on on Noora road stopped a motorbike; on seeing Police they opened indiscriminate firing on Police.

During the scuffle one of the dacoit namely Sher Afghan was held by Police in injured condition while other managed to escape from the scene.

Police have Cordon off the area and was conducting raids for remaining suspect.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) has appreciated the performance of police and said there was a dire need to take stringent action to curb the cases of dacoities.