Police held drug dealers, arm holders during operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi Police have arrested three drug dealers and illegal arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi Police have arrested three drug dealers and illegal arm holders and recovered illegal weapons from their possession during crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines Police held Umar and recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from his possession.

Similarly, Wah Cantt Police apprehended Habib and recovered 01 pistol of 09 mm from his custody.

While, Dhamyal Police, while conducting raid, recovered 1.5 kg drugs from Irfanullah.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended the police teams' swift action and said that crackdown against drug dealers and illegal arm holders will continue without any discrimination.

Likewise, Morgah Police arrested two members gang involved in street crimes.

The arrested suspects were identified as Faisal and Bilal. Stolen money of Rs. 10,000 and a weapon were also recovered from their possession.