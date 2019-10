(@imziishan)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) : Saddar Bairooni Police has rounded up a notorious drug peddler after recovery of huge quantity of Charas from his possession.

An official told on Saturday that Saddar Bairooni Police arrested Asif Masih and recovered 1130 grams of charas from his possession.

A case has been registered him under the relevant act while further investigations are underway.