BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A alleged drug peddler held in Sama Satta areas with 94 imported wine bottles, on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, Sama Satta police on a tip off raided the said place and caught an alleged drug peddler and recovered 94 bottles of imported wine from his possession.