Police held drug pusher

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a drug dealer involved in supplying drugs in different parts of the twin cities including educational institutions.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police held a drug pusher namely Zubair and recovered a huge consignment of drugs weighing 55 kg from his possession.

Police also confiscated the vehicle used in the crime.

Moreover, the accused also revealed to supply drugs in other districts as well.

SHO said that the arrest of other co-accused will also be ensured after the investigation.

City Police Officer CPO Khalid Mehmood Hamdani appreciated the performance of the police team adding that effective crackdown must be continued against the drug mafia to purge the society from the menace of drugs.