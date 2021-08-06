UrduPoint.com

Police Held Eight For Possessing Illegal Weapons, Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Police held eight for possessing illegal weapons, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police in a crackdown against illegal weapons and drug peddlers rounded up eight persons from different areas and recovered 3200 grams charras, a 9MM and five 30 bore pistols from their possession, said a police spokesman on Friday.

He said that Saddar Wah Police conducted a raid and arrested drug peddler namely Bashir Khan and recovered nearly three kg charras while Gujar Khan police rounded up Nadeem Ahmed for having 200 grams charras.

R.A.Bazar, Chontra and Bani police held Muhammad Murtaza, Naeem Shoukat, Ashraf, Chand Shahzad, Nadeem Abbas and Umar Shahzad and recovered a 9MM pistol, five 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and the outlaws would be sent behind bars.

