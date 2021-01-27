Police held eight kite sellers, flyers; recover 1200 kites, 14 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested eight besides recovering 1200 kites and 14 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Waris Khan, New Town, Sadiqabad, Naseerabad, R.A.

Bazar, Race Course and Airport police arrested Ramazan Khan, Abdul Moiz Amjad, Rana Muhammad Fahad, Kamran Javed, Saqib Naeem, Aziz Jamshaid, Muhammad Waseem and Tamar and recovered 1200 kites with 14 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against both the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and takingaction in accordance with the law.