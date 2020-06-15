Police held eight kite sellers; recover 1200 kites

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net eight besides recovering 1200 kites and six kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers managed to net eight besides recovering 1200 kites and six kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, police on the directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids and netting kite flying ban violators.

He said, Race Course police arrested six violators namely Umair, Usama, Waqas, Shahzor, Bilal and Muqeed Abbas and recovered 114 kites and seven string rolls.

Meanwhile, Morgah police arrested Shafqat and Bilal, two kite sellers and seized 1200 kites and six kite flying string rolls from their possession.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against rules violators, he added.