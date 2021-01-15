Police held eight kite sellers; recover 4000 kites, 52 string rolls

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids and arrested eight besides recovering 4000 kites and 52 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police arrested Irfan Haider and Kamran Ashraf besides recovering 2600 kites with 33 string rolls from their possession.

Race Course police netted Mubeen Ahmed and seized 1000 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls.

Civil Line police also arrested Rafaqat Hussain for possessing 270 kites and four string rolls.

R.A.Bazaar police in their operation against kite sellers managed to net two namely Haris Ashfaq and Usman for carrying 170 kites.

Cantt police rounded up two identified as Talal and Abdul Rehman besides seizing 150 kites and five string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators andtaking action in accordance with the law.