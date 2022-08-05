Police held flag march to maintain peace during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on the special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Friday held a flag march to maintain peace in the city during Muharram-ul-Harram.

DSP Headquarters, along with District Police, Elite Force, Traffic Police, Dolphin Squad and other law enforcement agencies participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from Police Lines and after passing through different city areas culminated at its starting point.

The purpose of the flag march was to show the public how ready they were to keep the peace during Muharram.

Implementation of law and order and code of conduct issued by the Punjab government would be ensured during Muharram, CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari said adding, no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands and strict action in accordance with the law would be taken against the lawbreakers.

The CPO urged the ulema to cooperate with the police and administration in ensuring law and order and Rawalpindi Police would use all available resources to ensure foolproof security during Muharram.