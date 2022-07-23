Police held flag march to promote peaceful environment

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police on Saturday took out a flag march, aimed to maintain and promote peaceful environment in the whole district.

According to a police spokesman, SP Investigation Zia Ullah led the flag march which was jointly attended by officials from Traffic, Dolphin, Elite Force and SHOs of different police stations.

He said the flag march aimed to promote sense of security among the masses and warned of strict action against violators.