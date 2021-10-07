Police held four kite sellers; recover 1500 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted raids and arrested four besides recovering 1500 kites and 20 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested Saif ur Rehman, Majid, Shahbaz and Amir Baz and recovered 1500 kites with 20 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking actionin accordance with the law.