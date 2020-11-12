Police held four kite sellers; recover 1600 kites, 14 string rolls

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four besides recovering 1600 kites and 14 kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested four besides recovering 1600 kites and 14 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested Muhammad alias Toheedi and recovered over 1250 kites.

Airport police rounded up Waqar Khan for having 200 kites and 10 string rolls. Westridge police apprehended two kite sellers and seized 150 kites and four string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and takingaction in accordance with the law.