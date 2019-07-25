Police held four suspects in Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Larkana Police have arrested four suspects during the operation against criminals, illegal arms, narcotics and one motorcycle recovered from their possession

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Larkana Police have arrested four suspects during the operation against criminals, illegal arms, narcotics and one motorcycle recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the crackdown was launched over the special directives of SSP Larkana against the criminals.

During the search operation Ratodero Police have arrested one accused Qadir Magsi who was involved in murder case and recovered one gun with two dozen cartridges.

The other proclaim offender were also arrested by Rashidogin Police including Sharif Mir, Khan Muhammad and Wahid.

The police have handed over the snatched bike to the owner.

/378