Police held fraudster impersonating as police officer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on Sunday arrested a fraudster impersonating to be a police officer and also recovered police uniform from his possession, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Cantt police held fraudster namely Shehyar impersonating to be police officer.

After the verification, police arrested the fraudster and recovered police uniform from his custody.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation. SP Potohar commended the police teams for arresting fraudster adding that strict action must be taken against such fraudster and involved in deceiving innocent people.