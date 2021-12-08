Police held fraudster impersonating to be personnel of security department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The police on Wednesday arrested a fraudster impersonating to be a personnel of security department in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station, informed police spokesman.

Shoaib Khan filed an application to Civil Line Police station and took stance that fraudster namely Majid Jahangir impersonating to be personnel of security department.

The accused also skimmed Rs 3 million in order to purchase two vehicles, he added.

Police have registered a case against him and started investigation.

SP Potohar commended the police teams for arresting fraudster adding that strict action must be taken against anti-social elements.