Police held fraudulent, recovered fake currency of Rs 80,000 during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered fake Currency of Rs 80,000 from his possession, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Wah police arrested fraudulent who was buying and selling counterfeit currency and also recovered counterfeit currency notes of Rs 80,000.

The fraudulent namely Tariq Khan used fake currency of Rs 50,000 to buy a motorcycle, said an police official.

Saddar Wah police registered a case at the request of the citizen and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of Police team, saying that other accomplices of accused will also be arrested soon.

The accused will be challaned with solid evidence and will be punished according to law, he added.