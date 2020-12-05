Police held killer within 48 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Police have arrested an accused within 48 hours who killed a boy with an axe over minor dispute.

A Police spokesman informed, the uncle of victim lodged an application in Saddar Beroni PS that his nephew Aleem Ullah of 23, who came some days ago in his house from Hangu, on minor dispute the accused Gul Zada stabbed him to death by an axe.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan took strict notice of the incident and constituted a team under the supervision of SP Saddar, Zia Ud din to probe the matter.

Police while taking prompt action by using modern techniques and human resource intelligence netted the accused within 48 hours and sent him behind the bars.