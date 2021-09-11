UrduPoint.com

Police Held Kite Seller; Recover 1200 Kites

Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested one accused besides recovering 1200 kites and 50 kite flying string rolls from his possession on Saturday.

According to a Police spokesman, Gunjmandi Police arrested a kite seller namely Irfan Shahzad and recovered 1200 kites with 50 string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police the team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.

