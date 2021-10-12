Police Held Kite Seller; Recover 210 Kites
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 05:31 PM
Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 210 kites and five kite flying string rolls from his possession
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 210 kites and five kite flying string rolls from his possession.
According to a Police spokesman, Saddar Baroni Police arrested a kite seller namely Muhammad Taj and recovered 210 kites with five string rolls from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.
Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.