Police held kite seller; recover 210 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 210 kites and five kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Saddar Baroni Police arrested a kite seller namely Muhammad Taj and recovered 210 kites with five string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.