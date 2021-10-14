UrduPoint.com

Police Held Kite Seller; Recover 250 Kites

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 05:11 PM

Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 250 kites and kite flying string rolls from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 250 kites and kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, race course police arrested a kite seller namely Muhammad Hamad and recovered 250 kites with five string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.

