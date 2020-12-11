Police held kite seller; recover 400 kites, seven string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police, in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite-flying, conducted raid and arrested a kite seller besides recovering 400 kites and seven string rolls from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested Muhammad Jamal and recovered 400 kites with seven string rolls from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused.

He said that police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, conducted raids against the kite flying ban violators and took action in accordance with the law.