UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Kite Seller; Recover 400 Kites, Seven String Rolls

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Police held kite seller; recover 400 kites, seven string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police, in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite-flying, conducted raid and arrested a kite seller besides recovering 400 kites and seven string rolls from his possession.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police arrested Muhammad Jamal and recovered 400 kites with seven string rolls from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused.

He said that police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, conducted raids against the kite flying ban violators and took action in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi From Race

Recent Stories

Huawei helps build better education in the Middle ..

19 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad fined 20 per cent match-fee for s ..

36 minutes ago

OIC Member States Reiterate their Resolve to Colla ..

36 minutes ago

USA Boxing announces endorsement for AIBA presiden ..

1 hour ago

Huawei kicks off December Festivities with "Huawei ..

1 hour ago

Sajid Khan bowls Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to top spot on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.