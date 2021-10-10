Police held kite seller; recover 70 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 70 kites and eight kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police arrested a kite seller namely Muhammad Waqas and recovered 70 kites with eight string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.