UrduPoint.com

Police Held Kite Seller; Recover 70 Kites

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 70 kites and eight kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to police spokesman, Pirwadhai Police arrested a kite seller namely Muhammad Waqas and recovered 70 kites with eight string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Rawal appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.

