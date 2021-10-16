UrduPoint.com

Police Held Kite Seller; Recover 70 Kites

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 07:03 PM

Police held kite seller; recover 70 kites

Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 70 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 70 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested a kite seller namely Mushtaq Ahmed and recovered 70 kites with 10 string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila From

Recent Stories

72 more dengue cases reported in RWP

72 more dengue cases reported in RWP

2 minutes ago
 Merkel vows continuity on last visit to Erdogan

Merkel vows continuity on last visit to Erdogan

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

2 minutes ago
 PMD forecast rain for upper parts of country

PMD forecast rain for upper parts of country

2 minutes ago
 Poland's Ruling Party Weighs Drastic Military Buil ..

Poland's Ruling Party Weighs Drastic Military Buildup

2 minutes ago
 KP CM terms forests' protection vital to address c ..

KP CM terms forests' protection vital to address challenges of climate change

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.