Police held kite seller; recover 70 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Police during a crackdown against kite sellers conducted a raid and arrested an accused besides recovering 70 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from his possession.

According to a Police spokesman, Taxila Police arrested a kite seller namely Mushtaq Ahmed and recovered 70 kites with 10 string rolls from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar appreciated police team and directed to continue raids against the kite flying ban violators.