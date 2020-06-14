Police held man for selling petrol illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a man for selling petrol illegally in Kahuta area here on Sunday, informed police spokesman.

Kahuta police during course of action held a man namely Kabir for selling petrol illegally and recovered 100 liter petrol and instruments from his possession.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer RPO Dr. Suhail Habeeb Tajik has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders and no one would be allowed to sell petrol illegally.