Police Held Man Impersonating Official Of Law Enforcement Institution

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2022 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man impersonating an official of law enforcement in the jurisdiction of RA Bazaar area here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

According to details, the accused who pretended to be an officer of a law enforcement institution was identified as Shakir Ullah.

Police have also recovered the card of the institution and weapons from his possession.

Police have registered a case against him and started an investigation.

SP Potohar Malik Tariq Mehboob appreciated the performance of the police team, adding that the arrested accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will be punished according to law.

