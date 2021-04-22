UrduPoint.com
Police Held Man On Charges Of Aerial Firing, Recovered Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:45 PM

Police held man on charges of aerial firing, recovered weapons

The local Police of Rawalpindi on Thursday arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The local Police of Rawalpindi on Thursday arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media informed police spokesman.

An accused Aziz resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Saddar conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms, Kalashnikov and drugs from his possession and a case has been registered against him.

SP Saddar said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law adding that those involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens would dealt strictly.

