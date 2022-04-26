Police held man with 7 kg chars in Loralai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Police have arrested a man and recovered 7 kg narcotics from his possession at Bypass area of Loralai on Tuesday.

According to police sources, on the special directive of Deputy Inspector General of Police Zhob Range, acting on a tip off, a police team conducted raid at place and apprehended a smuggler Gull Muhammad along with 7 kg chars.

Further investigation was underway.