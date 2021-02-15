UrduPoint.com
Police Held Nine Kite Sellers, Flyers; Recover Over 10,270 Kites

Mon 15th February 2021

Police held nine kite sellers, flyers; recover over 10,270 kites

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police in a crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine accused besides recovering over 10,270 kites and 116 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police arrested four kite sellers during snap checking at a check post and recovered over 10,000 kites and 105 kite flying string rolls from a vehicle.

The accused included Zeeshan Ahmed, Hassan Ali, Faizan Ahmed and Samiullah.

He informed that Race Course, Civil Line, Westridge, Morgah and Sadiqabad police also arrested four kite sellers namely Hafeez, Raheel, Faizan and Numan and a kite flyer, Muhammad Sohail besides recovering 270 kites and 11 string rolls from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

He said, Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

