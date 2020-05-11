UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Nine Kite Sellers In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 11th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police held nine kite sellers in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers managed to net nine kite sellers besides recovering 450 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers managed to net nine kite sellers besides recovering 450 kites and 10 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, district police on the directive of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas conducted raids and arrested kite flying ban violators.

He said, Airport, R.A.Bazaar, Taxila and Mandra police arrested seven violators namely Muhammad Qaiser, Hamza, Bilal, Sohail, Jawad, Waqar, Taj Deen, Javed and Arslan and recovered 450 kites and 10 string rolls.

He said, the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the ban on kite flying. Strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against rules violators, he added.

Related Topics

Police Arslan Rawalpindi Taxila From Airport

Recent Stories

Maronite Patriarch of Antioch to join &#039;call t ..

6 minutes ago

Germany plans massive cash injection for Deutsche ..

30 seconds ago

Europe emerges from confinement, but Asia infectio ..

32 seconds ago

Italy industrial output tumbles nearly 30% in Marc ..

12 seconds ago

ATC to record accused statement in jail in Imran F ..

13 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks assistance about ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.