UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Held Nine Kite Sellers; Recover 195 Kites, 522 String Rolls

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

Police held nine kite sellers; recover 195 kites, 522 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine besides recovering 195 kites and 522 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested Abdul Manan, Muhammad Jawad, Owais, Uzair Arshad, Shafaqat and Adnan and recovered 120 kites with 518 string rolls from their possession.

Similarly, Airport police managed to net Din Akbar, Waqas and Danish Khan and recovered 75 kites and four string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From Airport

Recent Stories

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

15 minutes ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

41 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

46 minutes ago

DGCX wins ‘Exchange of the Year&#039; at FOW Glo ..

46 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.