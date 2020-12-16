Police held nine kite sellers; recover 195 kites, 522 string rolls

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police in their crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers conducted raids in different areas and arrested nine besides recovering 195 kites and 522 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police arrested Abdul Manan, Muhammad Jawad, Owais, Uzair Arshad, Shafaqat and Adnan and recovered 120 kites with 518 string rolls from their possession.

Similarly, Airport police managed to net Din Akbar, Waqas and Danish Khan and recovered 75 kites and four string rolls.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused.

He said, police, on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas were conducting raids against the kite flying ban violators and taking action in accordance with the law.