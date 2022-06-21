UrduPoint.com

Police Held Notorious Gang For Attacking Polio Team

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Police held notorious gang for attacking polio team

Police have arrested notorious gang involved in heinous crime along with 03 accomplices in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Police have arrested notorious gang involved in heinous crime along with 03 accomplices in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad police station, informed police spokesman.

Police have also recovered stolen Rs. 03 lakhs, 05 mobile phones, snatched motorcycle and weapons used in the crime.

Naseerabad police held notorious criminal Tariq for indiscriminate firing on police party, attacking polio team and robbery.

The other accomplices were identified as Sifatullah, Mudassar Khan and Farid.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Potohar appreciated the police team, adding that operations against organized and active gangs will be continued.

