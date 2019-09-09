Police held organizer for taking out 'illegal' procession

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have arrested organizer and others for holding a Muharram procession without permission of the city administration.

According to details, police held Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah, Babar Hussain Shah, Jabbir Hussain Shah and 10 to 15 unknown persons in People's Colony for arranging untraditional and un-licensed Muharram procession.

Race Course police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt ® Muhammad Faisla Rana said Rawalpindi Police are alert to provide foolproof security to the licensed & traditional processions and all the available resource are being utilized for the purpose.

He said that strict action will be taken against any violation of the National Action Plan and Rawalpindi Police would take all possible steps to maintain peace in the city.